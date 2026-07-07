Fire Season Outlook Still Calls for Heightened El Nino

7/07 The National Weather Service in Flagstaff released the Fire Season outlook for July. Forecasters say 62% of Arizona is under severe drought conditions or worse. Confidence is increasing in the return of monsoon moisture next week, as early as Sunday. El Nino remains in place in the Pacific and is expected to intensify throughout the year. Current forecasts still call for above normal precipitation and temperatures during the monsoon and then through the Fall and Winter. Above normal wildland fire potential continues through July, declining in August and September with the arrival of the monsoon