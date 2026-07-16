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Fire Restrictions to End on Apache Sitgreaves Forests Friday

July 16, 2026 /

7/16 The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests will lift all fire restrictions across the forests at 6-am Friday morning. This includes the area closure on Promontory Butte on the Black Mesa Ranger District. The public should continue to be careful with fire. Leaving your campfire unattended is illegal all year round. Campfires must be dead out, cold to the touch, before you walk away. Stay informed of forest conditions before and during your visit.  For information about the Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests, contact any of our offices, visit our website at www.fs.usda.gov/r03/apache-sitgreaves.

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