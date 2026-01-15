MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

FBI Looking for Photos and Video of Kayenta Christmas Light Parade Fatal Crash

January 15, 2026 /

1/15 The FBI is asking Kayenta residents, who witnessed the December 22-nd crash that left a 3-year-old boy dead and several others injured at the start of the Kayenta Christmas Light Parade, to send in recorded footage. 67-year-old Stanley Begay Jr. of Kayenta was turned over to the FBI Tuesday on a charge of Homicide By Vehicle. FBI Phoenix is asking any parade attendees, witnesses, and possible other victims to provide any photo or video footage they may have taken at the scene. http://www.fbi.gov/kayentaparadecrash

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025