FBI Looking for Photos and Video of Kayenta Christmas Light Parade Fatal Crash

1/15 The FBI is asking Kayenta residents, who witnessed the December 22-nd crash that left a 3-year-old boy dead and several others injured at the start of the Kayenta Christmas Light Parade, to send in recorded footage. 67-year-old Stanley Begay Jr. of Kayenta was turned over to the FBI Tuesday on a charge of Homicide By Vehicle. FBI Phoenix is asking any parade attendees, witnesses, and possible other victims to provide any photo or video footage they may have taken at the scene. http://www.fbi.gov/kayentaparadecrash