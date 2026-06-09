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DUI Driver Leaves One Bar and Crashes at Another

June 9, 2026 /

6/09 YCSO says a DUI driver, who left a bar in Cottonwood early Sunday morning, wound up crashing at another bar in Cornville. Officials say the crash occurred at around 1:30 in the morning. The 26-year-old driver, whose name was not released, lost control of his truck, as he was driving home. The truck left the roadway, launched over a 12-foot culvert, rolled several times and then landed on a parked car outside the bar. No injuries were reported. The driver’s preliminary breath test registered .311. He was charged with DUI, aggravated DUI, criminal damage and endangerment.

ycso dui driver into building

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