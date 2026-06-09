DUI Driver Leaves One Bar and Crashes at Another

6/09 YCSO says a DUI driver, who left a bar in Cottonwood early Sunday morning, wound up crashing at another bar in Cornville. Officials say the crash occurred at around 1:30 in the morning. The 26-year-old driver, whose name was not released, lost control of his truck, as he was driving home. The truck left the roadway, launched over a 12-foot culvert, rolled several times and then landed on a parked car outside the bar. No injuries were reported. The driver’s preliminary breath test registered .311. He was charged with DUI, aggravated DUI, criminal damage and endangerment.