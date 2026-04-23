Drinking Water Issues on the Prescott National Forest/Full Release Attached

PRESCOTT, Ariz., April 23, 2026 — The Prescott National Forest is advising visitors of multiple water outages and service disruptions affecting recreation sites across the forest due to emergency repairs and unforeseen issues with several water systems.

At Groom Creek Horse Camp, no drinking water will be available for campers until further notice. The campground remains scheduled to open May 1, and water for horses will be provided; however, campers should bring their own drinking water. The water system is expected to be restored by mid‑May.

In the Granite Basin area, including Yavapai Campground, all water service is currently offline due to necessary repairs. Visitors should plan to bring their own water when recreating in the area. Repairs are underway, and updates will be provided as they become available.

Water service is also limited in Horsethief Basin, where the cabin’s sink and toilet remain operational, but the shower is offline. No water is available at Hazlett Hollow or Turney Gulch campgrounds at this time.

The Prescott National Forest apologizes for the inconvenience and appreciates the public’s patience as crews work to restore water service safely and efficiently.