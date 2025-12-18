DPS Stops Driver Allegedly High on Meth

12/18 DPS recently stopped a driver on Highway-260, in Heber-Overgaard, going 75-miles per hour in a 45-mile per hour zone. When the Trooper caught up to vehicle the speed had increased to 90-miles per hour. Once stopped, the driver admitted she didn’t have a driver’s license and had taken the car from a family member without permission. The driver was arrested for speeding and theft of the vehicle. During a search, the suspect was found to be under the influence of and in possession of methamphetamine. Officials say a pipe found on the woman had a usable amount of meth still in it. She was additionally charged with possession of a dangerous drug, possession of drug paraphernalia, and DUI.