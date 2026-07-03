DPS Remembers Two Fallen Troopers Today/Sgt. Mark Dryer and Sgt David Zesiger

7/03 DPS is remembering 2-Troopers killed on this date. In 1993, Sergeant Mark Dryer was struck and killed by a passing vehicle while standing near a motorist he had stopped for speeding south of Phoenix. The at-fault driver was found to be impaired by drugs and was later sentenced to 15-years in prison. In 1992, Sergeant David Zesiger was leading a family to a campsite near McNary when he was hit head-on by a DUI motorist. Calvin Dayea was sentenced to 4-years in prison, but was released in December 1994. Ten days after his release, Dayea was arrested again for being under the influence, a violation of his probation.