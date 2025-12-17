MY RADIO PLACE

DPS Remembers Fallen Trooper Christopher Marano

December 17, 2025 /

12/17 The Department of Public Safety remembers fallen Trooper, Christopher Marano, who died on this date in 2009. Marano was struck and killed by the driver of a vehicle as he was laying down stop sticks during a pursuit on the Loop-101 in Phoenix. The suspect, 43-year-old Georgia Baker, abandoned the stolen vehicle and fled on foot into a neighborhood. She was caught a short time later. In 2011, she was sentenced to life in prison for 1-st Degree Murder, 6-years for unlawful flight and just over 11-years for theft of the vehicle.

christopher marano 320x400px

