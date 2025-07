DPS Remembers 2 Fallen Troopers Today

7/3 DPS remembers two fallen Troopers today. On this day in 1993, 35-year-old Sergeant Mark Dryer was struck and killed by a passing car driven by 33-year-old Charles Ransier of Phoenix, while standing near a motorist he had stopped for speeding on I-10. Ransier, who was DUI drugs, was sentenced to 15-years in prison. On this day in 1992, 47-year-old Sergeant David Zesiger was leading a family to a campsite near McNary when his patrol vehicle was struck head-on by a pickup truck driven by Calvin Dayea, who was found to be DUI. Dayea was released in 1994, but 10-days later, was arrested again for DUI and sent back to prison.

