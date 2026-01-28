MY RADIO PLACE

DPS Catches Train Burglary Suspect

January 28, 2026

1/28 DPS caught a train burglary suspect Monday morning at the Arizona/California state line. DPS says BNSF Railroad Police notified them that a person in a white van had just fled the scene. A trooper located the driver and a pursuit ensued down I-40. During the chase, the suspect drove across the median and started heading westbound in the eastbound lanes. The driver eventually stopped and fled on foot into the desert where he was caught. Joan Moises Valdez-Acuna was arrested and is being held on a $300-thousand bond.

