Dewey-Humboldt Woman Convicted of Stealing Money from Prescott Habitat for Humanity

5/29 Yavapai County Attorney Dennis McGrane says a jury recently found 62-year-old Karen Northcutt of Dewey-Humboldt guilty of Fraud Schemes, Theft, Aggravated Taking Identification of Another, Tampering with Physical Evidence, Trafficking in Stolen Property, and Money Laundering in the First Degree. Prescott Police began an investigation in February, 2024 following an anonymous letter to Prescott Habitat for Humanity urging them to look into Northcutt. Following an internal review, it was discovered that she had defrauded the non-profit out of some $826-thousand. The investigation determined that Northcutt had taken the money to pay her bills, buy a vehicle and make other purchases. She also made cash withdrawals exceeding $100-thousand and opened an unauthorized credit card account to which she charged approximately $187-thosand too. She faces up to 10.5-years in prison when sentenced July 6-th.