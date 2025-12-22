Day 1 Yavapai Silent Witness Catch 22 Program: 55 Year Old Terry Meldrum

12/22 It’s Day-1 of Yavapai Silent Witnesses Catch-22 Program and today a $1-thousand reward is being offered for information that leads to the arrest of 55-year-old Terry Meldrum. In 2023 Meldrum was arrested by Chino Valley Police after he was found in possession of over a hundred thousand images of child pornography. He later posted bond and was released from custody. In October of 2023, Meldrum failed to appear in court. A nationwide warrant has been issued for his arrest. Officials believe he may be in the Metro-Phoenix area, Illinois or Ohio. If you have information on his whereabouts, call Yavapai Silent Witness at 1-800-932-32-32 or submit your tip online at www.yavapaisw.com