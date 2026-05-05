CWAG Guest to Discuss Prescott AMA and Declining Wells in the Verde Valley

5/05 Saturday, the Citizen’s Water Advocacy Group in Prescott will host a presentation by Director of the Kyl Center for Water Policy at ASU, Sarah Porter, about the current water status for the Prescott AMA and the Verde Valley. She’ll include information related to declining well levels as well as the current status of Colorado River negotiations. This presentation will begin at 10-am at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, in Prescott. The presentation will also be available online. Questions/comments? Email us at info@cwagaz.org or call 928-445-4218. To attend on Zoom, please register using the link on our website at https://cwagaz.org/calendar/eventdetail/2349/-/arizonas-water-challenges-are-