CWAG February Water Meeting Presentation on Regional Water Management

1/28 The Citizen’s Water Advocacy Group or CWAG will hold their next meeting on Saturday, February 14-th, at 10-am at the Granite Peak Unitarian Universalist Congregation, on Sunset Avenue, in Prescott. Their guest speaker will be Director of Research at the Kyl Center for Water Policy at ASU, Doctor Kathryn Sorensen. She’ll give a presentation on regional water management, water conservation issues, aquifer level monitoring, Verde River flow and the Big Chino pipeline. You can attend in person or through Zoom. Individuals wishing to view the presentation via Zoom can register at the “Next Event” link at www.cwagaz.org. Questions/comments? Email us at info@cwagaz.org or call 928-445-4218.