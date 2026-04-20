CV Marshals Working with Financial Institutions to Curb Fraud Cases

4/20 The Camp Verde Marshals Office has taken 98 fraud reports since the start of the year. Officials say the losses are in the hundreds of thousands of dollars and in many cases the victims turned over their personal information to the suspect or suspects. This information included bank account and credit card details, which are now compromised. The Marshal’s Office has been working with local financial institutions to help identify and prevent potential fraud and scam activity. As part of this effort, financial institutions have the option to contact law enforcement if a withdrawal over $1,000 appears suspicious or potentially linked to a scam. Individuals may be offered the opportunity to speak with a deputy to ensure they are not being targeted by a scam. If someone declines, their transaction proceeds without interference.