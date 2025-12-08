CV Marshals Pursue Stalker Suspect

12/8 The Camp Verde Marshals Office was involved in 2-pursuits of a man who was wanted for domestic violence and illegal drug use. Last Wednesday afternoon, deputies responded to an apartment complex on a report Jose Ramirez had unlawfully entered the apartment of a woman who had an order of protection against him. Ramirez was located nearby and deputies reportedly saw him consuming drugs, but he sped off and escaped. Ramirez was located the next day putting gas in his vehicle in Munds Park. He led officers on a pursuit again, but this time he crashed and was caught after a short foot chase. Ramirez was jailed on several felony charges, including resisting arrest, stalking, burglary and assault.