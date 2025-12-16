CV Marshals K9 Maverick Passes/Release Attached

It is with heavy hearts that the Camp Verde Marshal’s Office shares the loss of one of our own — K9 Deputy Maverick.

Deputy Maverick joined our agency as a donated certified narcotics detection canine and quickly became an invaluable asset to our deputies and the Camp Verde community. From the beginning, we were aware that Maverick had a pre-existing heart condition he was born with. Despite this, we proudly accepted him, knowing the tremendous impact he could make during his time with us.

During his service, Deputy Maverick played a critical role in keeping our community safe, successfully locating dangerous and illicit drugs and supporting countless enforcement efforts. He was not only a highly skilled working K9, but also a beloved member of our team who was respected, appreciated, and welcomed by both deputies and the public.

Tragically, Maverick’s heart condition took his life last night. While his time with us was far too short, the legacy he leaves behind is one of dedication, service, and loyalty. Deputy Maverick made a lasting difference in Camp Verde, and his contributions will never be forgotten.

We extend our deepest gratitude to everyone who supported Maverick throughout his service and ask the community to keep our deputies in your thoughts as we mourn the loss of a true partner and friend.