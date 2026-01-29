MY RADIO PLACE

Construction of New Roundabout at Cornville Road and Tissaw Road Begins Tonight

January 29, 2026

1/29 A reminder to residents in Verde Santa Fe that construction begins tonight on the new roundabout at Cornville Road and Tissaw Road. Crews will work from 8-pm tonight through 7-am tomorrow morning and then switch to a daytime schedule for the remainder of the project, scheduled for completion this October. After tonight, crews will work from 7-to-7, Monday through Friday. A temporary signal is being installed at the intersection of Cornville Road and Verde Sante Fe Parkway, which will stay in place until the project is finished.

 

