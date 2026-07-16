Comment Period for Prescott Rodeo/Fairgrounds Master Plan Reduced from 60 to 45 Days

7/16 Prescott changed the length of time the public can comment on the Rodeo/Fairgrounds Master Plan. Instead of 60-days, the public will have 45, starting August 5-th and continuing through September 22-nd. An Open House will be held on August 5-th, and public hearings with the council will take place during council meetings on August 25-th and September 22-nd. The Open House will be held at The Center on East Rosser Street, from 4-to-7-pm. The public will also be able to leave comments online through the city’s website, www.prescott-az.gov