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Coconino County Superior Court in Tuba City Friday

June 4, 2026 /

6/04 The Coconino County Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, along with several County departments, will offer court services at the Navajo Nation District Court, in Tuba City, tomorrow, from 10-to-3. Officials say this is a chance for residents in the area to take care of legal matters without having to travel to Flagstaff. The Court will be able to assist with outstanding warrants, applying for marriage licenses or passports, name changes on birth certificates, and more. The County Recorder’s Office will also be on hand for anyone wishing to register to vote.

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