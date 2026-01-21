Coconino County Assessor Mailing Out Notice of Values February 10

1/21 The Coconino County Assessor’s Office will begin mailing the 2027 Real Property Annual Notice of Value on February 10-th. Property owners are encouraged to review the notice regarding their property value for tax purposes. While the notice is not a tax bill, it is a critical opportunity for property owners to review the values that will be used by taxing jurisdictions to calculate their future tax bill. The Assessor’s Office has also launched a new online mailing address change request form. Property owners can review their property records and update their mailing address information by visiting the Coconino County Assessor’s website at coconino.az.gov/assessor.