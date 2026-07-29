Clarkdale Teens Awarded for Helping with House Fire

7/29 The Clarkdale Police Department awarded Certificates of Recognition to 4-teenagers who rushed to the aid of a person whose house was on fire. On June 2-nd, the teens heard a woman yelling for help and responded. While one teen called 911, the other 3 took turns dousing the fire with a garden hose. At the time the fire was threatening neighboring homes. The teens, Grant Soltysilt, Daniel Herreera, Angel Garllard and Lealdo Gallardo were commended on their exceptional bravery and selfless actions.