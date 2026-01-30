Chino Valley P&Z Commission to Discuss and Possibly Act on Proposed Airstrip

1/30 The Chino Valley Planning and Zoning Commission meets next Tuesday, at 6-pm, in Town Hall. The Commission is expected to deliberate and possibly act on the proposed Embry Riddle airfield. The town is working to accommodate what is expected to be a large turnout for the meeting. Overflow seating will be available at the Police Department training room once the Council Chambers have filled. If you can’t attend in person, the meeting will be live streamed.

Residents may view the meeting agenda here:

https://chinovalleyaz.portal.civicclerk.com/…/agenda/15050

For those unable to attend in person, the meeting may be viewed via live stream here:

https://chinovalleyaz.portal.civicclerk.com/event/6525/media