MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Chino Valley P&Z Commission to Discuss and Possibly Act on Proposed Airstrip

January 30, 2026 /

1/30 The Chino Valley Planning and Zoning Commission meets next Tuesday, at 6-pm, in Town Hall. The Commission is expected to deliberate and possibly act on the proposed Embry Riddle airfield. The town is working to accommodate what is expected to be a large turnout for the meeting. Overflow seating will be available at the Police Department training room once the Council Chambers have filled. If you can’t attend in person, the meeting will be live streamed.

Residents may view the meeting agenda here:

https://chinovalleyaz.portal.civicclerk.com/…/agenda/15050

For those unable to attend in person, the meeting may be viewed via live stream here:

https://chinovalleyaz.portal.civicclerk.com/event/6525/media

You May Also Like

local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025
the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025