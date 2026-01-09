Candidates Needed for 2 School Boards in Coconino County

1/9 Coconino County Superintendent of Schools Cheryl Mango-Paget is encouraging residents to run for school board seats this November. She’s hoping candidates will step forward in both the Maine Consolidated and Flagstaff Unified School District Governing Boards. The terms are for 3-years. The Superintendent will hold an information session for potential Maine Consolidated candidates on Tuesday, January 20-th, at the Maine Consolidated School’s front office. An information session will be held for possible Flagstaff candidates on Wednesday, January 21-st at the Flagstaff Unified School District Main Office in the Board Room. Both sessions will run from 3:30-to-5:30-pm. For additional information or to express interest, please contact the Office of the Coconino County Superintendent of Schools at 928-679-8070 or by email at sfobar@coconino.az.gov or cmango-paget@coconino.az.gov.