MY RADIO PLACE

Yavapai Broadcasting

YBC News

Camp Verde Virtual Meeting for Equestrian Center/Release Attached

January 16, 2026 /
The Town of Camp Verde is hosting a virtual pre-submittal meeting for parties interested in submitting a Statement of Qualifications to manage, operate, and promote the Camp Verde Equestrian Center.

Any entity considering submitting a proposal is strongly encouraged to attend. The meeting will provide an opportunity to ask questions. All questions asked both at this meeting and during site visits and the Town’s answers will be made available on the Town’s website next week.
📅 Thursday, January 15
⏰ 1:00 PM (AZ Time)
💻 Microsoft Teams
🔗 Meeting Link:
🆔 Meeting ID: 230 163 848 328 32
🔑 Passcode: bK2DR6cK
Interested proposers may also request an on-site walkthrough of the Camp Verde Equestrian Center by contacting Town Manager Miranda Fisher.
📆 Proposals due: February 5, 2026 at 1:00 PM (AZ Time)
For questions or walkthrough requests:
📧 Miranda.Fisher@campverde.az.gov
📞 928-451-3670

615503694 122287991798025726 6379990705515340213 n

You May Also Like

the evolution of advertising balancing traditional and digital media
The Evolution of Advertising: Balancing Traditional and Digital Media
January 24, 2025
5 essential ingredients for effective radio advertising
5 Essential Ingredients for Effective Radio Advertising
September 11, 2025
local radio bridging communities across northern central arizona’s airwaves
Local Radio: Bridging Communities Across Northern/Central Arizona’s Airwaves
September 29, 2025