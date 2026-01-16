Camp Verde Virtual Meeting for Equestrian Center/Release Attached

The Town of Camp Verde is hosting a virtual pre-submittal meeting for parties interested in submitting a Statement of Qualifications to manage, operate, and promote the Camp Verde Equestrian Center.
Any entity considering submitting a proposal is strongly encouraged to attend. The meeting will provide an opportunity to ask questions. All questions asked both at this meeting and during site visits and the Town’s answers will be made available on the Town’s website next week.
Thursday, January 15
1:00 PM (AZ Time)
Microsoft Teams
Meeting Link:
https://teams.microsoft.com/l/meetup-join/19%3ameeting_ZDhlMjM3MmMtZWJjZS00MjAzLTg4MzYtOGJhZTY0NzI2M2Jj%40thread.v2/0?context=%7b%22Tid%22%3a%22ae042a16-acd7-4f81-bc32-67f5d28cd6e8%22%2c%22Oid%22%3a%221d3eb68c-e345-4d22-a0c5-ad957b5f45be%22%7d
Meeting ID: 230 163 848 328 32
Passcode: bK2DR6cK
Interested proposers may also request an on-site walkthrough of the Camp Verde Equestrian Center by contacting Town Manager Miranda Fisher.
RFQ documents are available at https://www.campverde.az.gov/news_detail_T1_R16.php
Proposals due: February 5, 2026 at 1:00 PM (AZ Time)
For questions or walkthrough requests:
Miranda.Fisher@campverde.az.gov
928-451-3670