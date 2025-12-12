Camp Verde Breaks Ground on High View Development

12/12 Thursday morning, Camp Verde and Southwest Homes broke ground on the High View at Boulder Creek development, near Aultman Parkway and Boulder Creek Road. The neighborhood calls for 166-homes. Town officials say there have been some questions related to the development and water. The Development Agreement requires the developer to improve the existing well on the property, bring it up to standards, add the necessary arsenic treatment, storage, and backup power, and then dedicate that well and the supporting infrastructure to the Town of Camp Verde. You can learn more about the home plans by visiting: https://southwesthomesaz.com/boulder-creek/