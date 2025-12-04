California Woman Drowns at Lake Havasu

12/4 A California woman drowned in Lake Havasu Monday. Mohave County Sheriff’s officials say the woman fell off the boat and failed to resurface in the water. This occurred north of Cattail Cove State Park. Divers found the body of 35-year-old Rennea Thompson in about 20-feet of water. It was learned that as the captain of the houseboat was trying to re-anchor, Thompson somehow slipped off the back of the boat and into the water. The captain heard the splash, saw Thompson struggling in the water and threw her a life-ring. The captain jumped into the water to help Thompson, but she had already vanished under the water. The case remains active.