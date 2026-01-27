CAFMA Launches New Website

1/27 Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority launched their newly designed website. The new site features a design that should help residents navigate it better and find the information they need faster. An expanded calendar will help the community stay informed about upcoming public meetings, classes and community events. There’s also a community safety page with information on adult safety, smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, animal awareness, proper household hazardous waste disposal and more. The new site will also make it easier for the public to register for classes the agency offers. Visit www.cazfire.gov