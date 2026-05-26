CAFMA Launches “Fire Aside”

5/26 Central Arizona Fire and Medical Authority launched “Fire Aside”, a new program designed to improve how wildfire risk is assessed and addressed across the region. This will help fire personnel and residents identify and reduce wildfire risk. Residents within the fire district can schedule a wildfire risk assessment by calling the Administration office. During the visit, fire personnel will use “Fire Aside” to identify potential hazards on the property. For more information about CAFMA, or to set up a courtesy wildfire risk assessment, visit CAFMA’s website at https://www.cazfire.gov or call 928-772-7711.