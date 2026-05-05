Bobcat Killed by Dog After 4 Attacks in Prescott Area

5/04 YCSO says a dog killed a bobcat that had been attacking people. Sunday night, YCSO received a call about a bobcat attack near Inscription Canyon in the Prescott area. The attacked man suffered serious injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment. Yesterday morning another attack was reported by a woman near Greenbrier Drive off Williamson Valley Road, which is about 7-miles away from the first attack. A short time later a 3-rd bobcat attack call came in, but this time the German shepherd belonging to the victim attacked and killed the bobcat. The dog was taken to a vet for care. YCSO says a delayed 4-th attack, involving another dog, was reported, but the extent of the attack was not known. It’s believed the same bobcat was responsible for all 4-incidents. The animal will be tested for rabies.