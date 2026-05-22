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Blackstone Products Recalls Parmesan Ranch Seasoning Products

May 22, 2026 /

5/22 The Yavapai County Health Department says Blackstone Products is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning products, because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. The recall is in response to another recall by California Dairies involving milk powder that may be contaminated with salmonella. The milk was used in the Blackstone products. The products were sold exclusively through Walmart stores. No illnesses have been reported at this time. (www.blackstoneproducts.comExternal Link Disclaimer). The recall is limited to the following products and lots only

Product Name

Lot Number

Best If Used By

Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106

2025-43282

07/02/2027

Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106

2025-46172

08/05/2027

Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106

2026-54751

08/12/2027

blackstone seasoning

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