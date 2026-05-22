Blackstone Products Recalls Parmesan Ranch Seasoning Products

5/22 The Yavapai County Health Department says Blackstone Products is voluntarily recalling certain lots of Blackstone Parmesan Ranch seasoning products, because they have the potential to be contaminated with salmonella. The recall is in response to another recall by California Dairies involving milk powder that may be contaminated with salmonella. The milk was used in the Blackstone products. The products were sold exclusively through Walmart stores. No illnesses have been reported at this time. (www.blackstoneproducts.comExternal Link Disclaimer). The recall is limited to the following products and lots only

Product Name Lot Number Best If Used By Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106 2025-43282 07/02/2027 Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106 2025-46172 08/05/2027 Blackstone Parmesan Ranch 7.3 oz #4106 2026-54751 08/12/2027