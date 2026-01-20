Black Ice Sends Motorists Into Ravine

1/20 DPS says black ice was determined to be the cause of 2 separate single vehicle crashes on Highway-60. Officials say one man hit black ice, lost control of his vehicle and crashed along the edge of a ravine. The man exited the vehicle and as he was trying to call 911, a second driver hit the ice, crashed into the first car, sending both vehicles down the ravine. Neither driver was injured and a tow truck was able to free both vehicles. Motorists are reminded to slow down during adverse weather.