AZ Traveling Museum Bringing Replica Liberty Bell to Prescott

1/29 A replica of the Liberty Bell will be on display in Prescott as part of the “Road to 250”. The Arizona Traveling Museum is starting their statewide tour in Prescott. The replica will be on display in front of the Chamber of Commerce on Saturday, February 14-th, from 10-to-6 and on Sunday, February 15-th, from 10-to-1. An opening ceremony will take place Saturday at 10-am with state and local leaders. Additional event details are available at america250az.org/events and experienceprescott.com.