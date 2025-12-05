MY RADIO PLACE

AZ Gas Prices Drop 5 Cents/Still 9 Cents Higher than this Time Last Year

December 5, 2025 /

12/5 AAA Arizona says gas prices fell this week, but remain higher than the national average. The statewide average for a gallon of regular gasoline dropped 5-cents since last week to $3.27. This price is still 9-cents higher than it was at this time last year. The national average has remained at $2.99 since Tuesday. The last time the national average reached an even $3.00 or below was in May of 2021. Phoenix has the highest price in the state at $3.40 while Tucson has the lowest price at $2.99.

