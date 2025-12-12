AZ Attorney General on Avoiding Holiday Scams/Full Release Attached

The holidays are fast approaching and Attorney General Kris Mayes wants consumers to understand that it is a busy time for everyone, including scam artists who are hoping to steal your hard-earned money during the holiday season. Whether you plan online shopping or in-person shopping, Attorney General Mayes wants to provide shopping tips and general consumer tips to ensure you enjoy your holidays.

“The holidays are a time of gift giving and merry making, but watch out for scammers who want to take advantage of your generosity and goodwill,” said Attorney General Kris Mayes. “We’ve been making a list of tips, so be sure to check it twice to make sure you spread joy to your friends and family, and not to scammers.”

Tips for Safer Online Holiday Shopping:

Make sure your computer and mobile devices have updated anti-virus and anti-spyware software, updated spam filters, and a secure firewall.

Use secure networks. Avoid public Wi-Fi for online shopping. Use a private network with a VPN.

Avoid public Wi-Fi for online shopping. Use a private network with a VPN. Shop stores with secure website addresses that begin with “https,” not “http” (the “s” stands for secure), and that have a small padlock or unbroken key icon at the top or bottom of your browser before entering your credit card number.

that begin with “https,” not “http” (the “s” stands for secure), and that have a small padlock or unbroken key icon at the top or bottom of your browser before entering your credit card number. Check the website carefully and make sure you are on the store’s official website.

and make sure you are on the store’s official website. If you are considering making a purchase based on a social media post or advertisement, research the company. Use a search engine to visit the company’s actual website or search the company’s name with “scam” or “complaint” and see if the company has a track record of keeping its promises.

Use a search engine to visit the company’s actual website or search the company’s name with “scam” or “complaint” and see if the company has a track record of keeping its promises. Read reviews carefully. Look for detailed reviews from various sources and don’t rely on star ratings alone. Be aware that some reviews can be fake.

Look for detailed reviews from various sources and don’t rely on star ratings alone. Be aware that some reviews can be fake. Don’t pay by debit card, money wire transfers, cryptocurrency, cash apps or gift cards, if possible. Once you send the funds, it is difficult to get your money back and these types of payments should be considered the same as using cash. Preferably use a credit card, not debit card, when shopping online.

Once you send the funds, it is difficult to get your money back and these types of payments should be considered the same as using cash. Preferably use a credit card, not debit card, when shopping online. Keep copies of your order confirmation, return policy, and shipping costs until you have received the product and are satisfied.

until you have received the product and are satisfied. Be aware that shopping apps can collect your personal data.

Tips for In-person Shopping:

Bring the paper or online ads for sales or “special deals” to the store. It is deceptive advertising to promote sales or “deals” but fail to honor those terms.

It is deceptive advertising to promote sales or “deals” but fail to honor those terms. Before making a purchase, ask what the return policy is as return policies vary. Ask if the store charges a “restocking fee” for returned items, and if so, how much. Get this in writing.

as return policies vary. Ask if the store charges a “restocking fee” for returned items, and if so, how much. Get this in writing. Buy from businesses you know or trust.

If possible, pay by credit card so your transaction is protected by the Fair Credit Billing Act, which allows you to dispute unauthorized charges.

so your transaction is protected by the Fair Credit Billing Act, which allows you to dispute unauthorized charges. Check your receipt for accuracy before you leave the store.

Keep your receipts.

Purchasing Gift Cards:

Inspect the gift card before purchasing. Make sure the protective sticker is in place and nothing looks scratched off or damaged.

Make sure the protective sticker is in place and nothing looks scratched off or damaged. Keep your receipt. Save the receipt when you purchase a gift card in case you have a problem with the gift card later.

Save the receipt when you purchase a gift card in case you have a problem with the gift card later. Treat gift cards like cash. Keep gift cards in a safe place. Lost or stolen gift cards can be hard to replace.

Remain Vigilant:

Beware of delivery scams. Scam artists pose as a delivery service and call or send a text message asking you to confirm your credit card number to pay for the delivery of a package.

Scam artists pose as a delivery service and call or send a text message asking you to confirm your credit card number to pay for the delivery of a package. Beware of porch pirates. If you are expecting a delivery and you are not home to receive it, consider using a secure locker, tracking alerts or signature requirements. Many shippers will let you specify where to leave packages if you won’t be home for the delivery.

If you are expecting a delivery and you are not home to receive it, consider using a secure locker, tracking alerts or signature requirements. Many shippers will let you specify where to leave packages if you won’t be home for the delivery. Stay vigilant against phishing attempts. Legitimate businesses do not send emails or text messages claiming problems to lure consumers into revealing financial information. If you receive such an email, call the business directly by searching online for the business’s website and using the number listed there. Do not click on or open attachments.

Legitimate businesses do not send emails or text messages claiming problems to lure consumers into revealing financial information. If you receive such an email, call the business directly by searching online for the business’s website and using the number listed there. Do not click on or open attachments. Be wary of emails or text messages claiming you’ll receive a package but asking you to enter personal information.

Regularly monitor your credit card and bank statements for unauthorized charges.

for unauthorized charges. And remember, if a deal seems too good to be true, it probably is.