Az Attorney General Issues Warning Related to Kratom Products/Full Release Attached

PHOENIX – Attorney General Kris Mayes today warned Arizonans about dangerous products being sold in gas stations, smoke shops, and convenience stores that are marketed as kratom or “all-natural” supplements, but many of these products in fact contain highly concentrated, synthetic substances such as 7-hydroxymitragynine (“7-OH”) and other synthetic compounds. These products are sometimes known by slang terms like “legal morphine” or “gas station heroin.”

“These products are really dangerous and basically act like synthetic opioids, and I have already heard from parents whose kids have become addicted to these products sold over the counter across the state,” said Attorney General Kris Mayes. “The Legislature passed the Arizona Kratom Consumer Protection Act to keep dangerous products off the shelves and out of kids’ hands. Companies that ignore this law and push these drugs into Arizona communities are harming public health and safety.”

Arizona’s Kratom Consumer Protection Act

Arizona was one of the first states to regulate kratom by enacting the Kratom Consumer Protection Act, (A.R.S. §§ 36-795 to 36-795.03.) The law is intended to keep adulterated and synthetic products off the market and to require basic safety and labeling standards.

Under Arizona law, processors and retailers may not:

Sell kratom products that are adulterated with dangerous non-kratom substances.

Sell kratom products contaminated with poisonous or otherwise harmful non-kratom substances, including controlled substances.

Sell any kratom product containing a level of 7-hydroxymitragynine greater than two percent of the alkaloid composition of the product.

Sell any kratom product that contains synthetic alkaloids, including synthetic mitragynine, synthetic 7-hydroxymitragynine, or other synthetically derived compounds of the kratom plant.

Sell any kratom product that does not list on its label the amount of mitragynine and 7-hydroxymitragynine contained in the product.

Sell kratom products to anyone under eighteen (18) years of age.

“My office is aware of multiple cases where kratom products have been sold to minors in violation of state law and we are working to hold these bad actors accountable,” said Attorney General Mayes. “But law enforcement needs stronger tools to effectively combat this growing problem.”

Need to Strengthen Arizona’s Kratom Law

Despite these protections, Attorney General Mayes noted that the current statute is difficult to enforce in practice. Proving that a product is “adulterated with a dangerous non-kratom substance” or that it is “injurious to a consumer” often requires sophisticated lab testing and expert testimony – the kind of resource-intensive work usually reserved for major felony cases, not for a class 2 misdemeanor.

“In its current form, Arizona’s kratom law asks prosecutors to clear a high-bar just to prove a misdemeanor,” said Attorney General Mayes. “Most law enforcement agencies simply don’t have the labs, experts, or budget to do that on a routine basis.”

Attorney General Mayes also announced that she will be working with lawmakers when the Legislature convenes in January to strengthen Arizona’s kratom protections and give law enforcement clearer, more practical tools.

“In the upcoming legislative session, I will be asking members of both parties to work with my office to strengthen this law and increase penalties for those selling these products to minors,” said Attorney General Mayes.

How Consumers Can Protect Themselves

Attorney General Mayes is urging Arizonans to take the following steps:

Be skeptical of products sold in gas stations, convenience stores, or online that promise quick fixes for pain, anxiety, focus, or energy – especially if they are labeled as kratom or “7-OH”

Avoid products that: Come in brightly colored candies or gummies aimed at teens and young adults. Use vague or misleading labels (for example, “all natural,” “dietary supplement,” or “kratom blend”) without clear ingredient information and alkaloid content. Boast “extra strength,” “ultra,” or “max” effects without disclosing how much 7-OH or other active ingredients they contain.



“Arizonans deserve to know what is really in these products,” said Attorney General Mayes. “Our law draws a clear line: no ultra-high 7-OH products and no sales to minors. I look forward to working with the Legislature to tighten this statute so that we can better protect Arizonans and go after bad actors exploiting the system to sell these dangerous products.”

If You Experience a Problem