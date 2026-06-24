APS May Implement Public Safety Power Shutoff in Parts of Flagstaff Saturday, June 27/Full Release Attached

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz – The City of Flagstaff has been informed that Arizona Public Service (APS) may initiate a Public Safety Power Shutoff (PSPS) in parts of the Flagstaff area Saturday, June 27 as early as 9 a.m. Some areas on the east side of Flagstaff may lose power during this PSPS event. Customers who are impacted have been directly notified by APS. If your home is impacted, you should begin preparing for 12-24 hours without power.

To prepare for a PSPS:

If you rely on life-sustaining medical equipment requiring electricity, register for the APS Medical Care program at 602-371-7171 or 800-253-9405. This notifies APS of your needs in the event of an outage.

Build your emergency kit containing flashlights, batteries, non-perishable food, and bottles of water.

Check your smoke detectors’ batteries and ensure they will function without power.

Learn how to manually open your electric garage door or security gates.

Check on your neighbors to see if they need help preparing.

During the PSPS event, residents should:

Use generators safely (outside and away from windows).

Disconnect appliances and electronics to avoid damage from electrical surges.

Keep refrigerators and freezers closed to retain temperatures.

Visit the Murdoch Center (203 E Brannen Ave) during the outage to get information, charge medical devices, phones or small electronics, refrigerate medicine, or grab a bottle of water.

Monitor the APS Outage Map for outage times.

The City of Flagstaff prepares annually for the possibility of a PSPS event. Potable water will continue to flow to City residents as normal and there will be no impact to the Fire Department’s ability to respond to and fight fires. Residents may notice temporary impacts to some streetlights or recreation facilities and services. More information on these temporary impacts will be shared at Flagstaff.az.gov/PSPS as it becomes available.