Alleged DUI Driver Arrested with 3 Children in Vehicle

5/27 Page Police responded to a restaurant over the holiday weekend on a report of domestic violence in the parking lot. A caller reported that a small child had been dropped during the argument and now the child and two other children were now in a vehicle with a man believed to be impaired. The man was stopped on Highway-98 and was found to be driving under the influence of alcohol. Three children were removed from the vehicle; ages 11-months, 8-years and 12-years. The driver was charged with Aggravated DUI, 3-counts of Aggravated DUI with a Minor inside the Vehicle, and 3-counts of felony Endangerment. The children were turned over to Child Services.