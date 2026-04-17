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AAA Arizona Gas Prices Drop 10-Cents in Past Week

April 17, 2026 /

4/17 AAA Arizona says the average for a gallon of regular gasoline decreased 10-cents over the past week to $4.63. But this average is still up 30-cents from a month ago, and up $1.27 from April 16-th of last year. The national average for a gallon of regular gasoline also dropped 7-cents over the past week to $4.09. Phoenix has the highest price in the state at $4.78 while Tucson has the lowest price at $4.47. The national average per kilowatt hour of electricity at a public EV charging station stayed the same this past week at 41-cents; in Arizona it’s 43-cents.

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