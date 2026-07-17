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K9 Goose Locates 51.7 Grams of Meth During Traffic Stop in Camp Verde

July 17, 2026 /

7/17 The Camp Verde Marshal’s Office released information on a drug bust they conducted on the night of June 23-rd, involving K9 Goose. Officials say the deputy stopped a vehicle near Highway-260 and Oasis Road. The driver refused a search of the vehicle at which time K9 Goose was brought in. Goose alerted to the vehicle at which time 51.7-grams of methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and evidence of drug trafficking were found. Arrested on felony drug charges were Sean Hill, Matthew Sandford and Robert Hedges.

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