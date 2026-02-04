MY RADIO PLACE

Biker Seriously Injured in Cottonwood Crash

February 4, 2026 /

2/4 Cottonwood Police are investigating a crash that occurred Sunday night at 7 at the intersection of Highway-260 and Fir Street. The crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle. Officials say the motorcycle rider, a 56-year-old woman, suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a Phoenix area hospital for treatment. She’s currently in stable condition. The 19-year-old driver of the car, was taken to VVMC as a precaution. Officials say the bike was headed eastbound on 260, while the driver of the vehicle was heading westbound and waiting to make a left-hand turn onto Fir. Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t talked to police is asked to call them.

