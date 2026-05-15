4 Men Arrested in Connection with Train Burglary in Williams

5/15 Williams Police responded to a Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train burglary that occurred Wednesday morning, shortly after 8-am, near Airport Road and the railway underpass. Railway Police saw several people in the area at the time of the crime and 4-men were detained. The men were in possession of sneakers, believed to have been taken during the burglary. Homeland Security Investigators then arrived and took over the investigation. Investigators believe the suspects may be connected to an organized cargo theft group operating throughout Northern Arizona and linked to similar incidents investigated by the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office and the Navajo County Sheriff’s Office.