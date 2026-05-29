4 Arrests Made in Series of Residential Burglaries in Ash Fork

5/29 The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office think they’ve captured the suspects connected with several burglaries at the same home in Ash Fork. The crimes occurred between last December and May-18-th of this year. The victim gave investigators photographs of the suspected suspects. The investigation led them to the home of Bill Holman and Stephanie Adams who were arrested and charged with multiple burglaries and possession of stolen property. A second search was conducted on the home of Richard and Michele Banuelos who were also arrested for their alleged involvement in the same burglaries. Investigators believe there may have been more victims.