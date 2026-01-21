255 Wildfires Reported in the Past Week

1/21 The National Interagency Fire Center says fire activity across the country remains light, and the National Preparedness Level is 1. Officials say over the past week, firefighters responded to 255-new fires in the country, with the majority of the fires stopped quickly. Currently there are 3-uncontained large fires nationwide. Dry fuels combined with strong and shifting winds have driven grass and timber fires in parts of Oklahoma, Georgia, Kentucky, and South Carolina. Officials say this should be a reminder that wildfires are possible any time of the year.