2 Rescues in 2 Days in Village of Oak Creek

5/26 Verde Search and Rescue say they’ve responded to 42-calls so far this year of hikers who became stranded or lost. This weekend, they responded to 2-calls in 2-days on Apache Maid Trail for hikers who ran out of water and were in distress. Officials say water is important. Rescuers carry 3-liters of water with them on rescue missions along with 2-bottles of extra water for the person being rescued. Officials say hikers should carry as much water as possible due to the fact some trails have no shade. It’s also important to make sure you have a fully charged cell phone when hiking and wear good shoes, not sandals.