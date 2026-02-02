MY RADIO PLACE

194 Fires Nationwide Last Week

February 2, 2026 /

2/2 The National Interagency Fire Center says firefighters responded to 194-new fires nationwide, most of which were contained quickly. Officials say while fire activity is quieter in many parts of the country this time of year, conditions can vary widely by region. One large fire remains uncontained and it’s burning in Florida. Resources are also supporting several incident management teams helping communities impacted by Winter Storm Fern in the southeast. Residents are urged to be prepared for wildfires no mater what season it is.

