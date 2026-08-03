18 Year Old DUI and 125 MPH on Highway 89/Sober Mother in the Passenger Seat

8/03 DPS stopped an 18-year-old driver recently, on Highway-89, for traveling 125-mph in a 65-mph zone.As the man reached for his information from the glovebox, an open container of beer was found inside. A breath sample showed the man’s blood alcohol content was .119, well over the .08. The driver was jailed for DUI, underage drinking, excessive speed and reckless driving. He was booked into the Yavapai County Jail. Officials say the man’s sober mother was in the vehicle with him, but did not have a driver’s license.