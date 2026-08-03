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102 New Fires Reported Sunday Across the Country

August 3, 2026 /

8/03 The National Interagency Fire Center says 102-new fires were reported Sunday across the country, including 7-new large fires. There are more than 29,200-personnel assigned to the fires. Most of the most active fires are burning in the northwest. Officials say there are 3-large fires near Spokane, Washington, which are threatening structures and forcing evacuations. Several new large fires were reported Sunday in Nevada, Montana, Idaho and Wyoming. These fires also forced evacuations and are threatening structures.

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