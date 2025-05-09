MY RADIO PLACE

Zoning Change for Proposed Delivery Center in PV gets Initial Approval from Town Council

May 9, 2025 /

5/9 During this week’s council meeting, the Prescott Valley Town Council approved a zoning map change for Project Lynx. The zoning change, will rezone just over 19-acres at the southwest corner of Highway-89A and County Fair Trail from “Residential, Single Family Rural” to “Industrial, General Limited” zoning. A planned 86,800-square foot delivery center is going to be built at the location, bringing 180-jobs to the town. The council will consider adopting the zone change during their meeting on May 22-nd.

