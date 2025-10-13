Young Women Rescued From West Clear Creek

10/13 YCSO responded to West Clear Creek, near Camp Verde, Friday on a report of two 19-year-old women who failed to return from an overnight hiking and camping trip they started Thursday. A text message from the women indicated they had been caught in a flash-flood and climbed a canyon to escape the water. Due to the weather, the rescue was pushed off until Saturday morning at which time both women were found by DPS Ranger Helicopter and flown back to the trailhead where their vehicle was parked. No injuries were reported.